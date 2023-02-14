The Stawell Times-News
Stawell community devastated by loss of much-loved GP

Updated February 14 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 1:32pm
A doctor's departure from Stawell has led Lowan MP Emma Kealy to call for the Minister for Health to intervene.

