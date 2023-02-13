Stuck on Valentines Day gifts? Check out our Stawell gift buying guide

"It's written on the wind, it's everywhere I go..."
Whether you like it or not, Valentine's Day is around the corner and love is in the air.
If you've left it a little late or you're still looking for something special for that someone special, you can breath a sigh of relief because the Stawell Times has got you covered for your last minute gift giving needs.
There are a few fail-safe options that you can't go wrong with:
Little Stems Florist
Who doesn't love a classic bouquet of flowers? Little Stems will be working hard in the next couple of days to fulfil Valentine's Day orders. Little Stems Florist team member Melanie Spence said they were busy in preparation for the second biggest day of the year. You'll want to stop by before flowers go flying out the door.
Perry's Footwear
Do you have your eye on a pair of fancy footwear? Send your partner a hint to visit Perry's Footwear. With a great selection for everyone, you can pick up a new pair of shoes for yourself and for your partner.
Russ Studios
They say diamonds are girl's best friend, but there's more than just diamonds to choose from at Russ Studios. Australian made, Russ Studio is a family owned business creates wonderfully unique pieces of jewellery. Jeweller and designer Karen Russ, brings a love of not only the Grampians & Wimmera landscapes, but also of the Australian Jewellery and Gem industry.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
