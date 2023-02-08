The Stawell Times-News

Defending Stawell Gift champs Kerr and Bull back for 2023 race

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 9 2023 - 8:42pm, first published February 8 2023 - 11:50am
2022 Stawell Gift champions Cala Bull and Harrison Kerr pictured at last year's event. Picture supplied.

Reigning Stawell Gift women's and men's champions Carla Bull and Harrison Kerr are returning to defend their titles at the 2023 titles this Easter.

Local News

