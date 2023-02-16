Offering amazing position and potential, this sizeable property deserves its moment in the spotlight. On solid concrete foundations, the period-style weatherboard home presents an opportunity to secure a substantial home in a prime location and renovate as desired. Sales agent Matt Monaghan said the property backs on to the North Park sporting complex, which is ideal for an active family seeking to enjoy this lovely residential area. Shady verandah, ornate ceilings, large lounge, kitchen with meals, five double-sized bedrooms, ensuite and family bathroom are among the home's features.