In a sought-after location, just eight kilometres from Stawell, this substantial property is ideal for lifestyle and hobby farming. Sealed road access is available to this rolling property with two land titles measuring about 70 acres combined. Onsite is a comfy family home with four bedrooms, generous living, and open-style kitchen with dining. Outbuildings on the property include multiple sheds for machinery or hay storage, open machinery shed, and a one-stand shearing shed with power and yards. A picturesque and versatile property with a seasonal creek and three natural-fill dams. Highly recommended for those seeking to run a few sheep and enjoy the good life.