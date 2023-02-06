Chalambar Golf Bowls Club defeated top four rival Stawell Golf Bowling Club in the highlight of Round 13 Grampians Saturday Pennant Division 1.
Ladder leaders with one round remaining in the regular season, Chalambar were victorious 10 points to two (92-59) at Stawell Golf Bowling Club.
The away side had a fast start, winning the first two rinks 36-19 and 33-16.
Third-placed Stawell Golf Bowling Club were victorious in a tight third rink 24-23.
With positions two to five congested on the ladder, Stawell Bowling Club required a strong performance.
At home to Lake Bolac and District Bowling Club, Stawell produced a 10 points to two (90-63) victory.
Stawell Bowling Club scored heavily in the first rink with a 46-18 win.
The remaining two rinks were extremely tight.
Lake Bolac and District Bowling Club fought back in the second and claimed a 29-27 win, before Stawell won the third 17-16.
In a local derby, Aradale Bowls Club hosted Ararat Bowling Club.
The home side came away with a 12 points to 0 (97-57) win.
Aradale Bowls edged the first rink 26-25 before they took control of the match with two big rink wins. They won the second 36-17, before they took the third 35-15.
In the final match of round 13, Ararat VRI Bowls Club hosted Landsborough and District Bowling Club.
The hosts were victorious 12 points to 0 (95-55).
Ararat VRI controlled the first two rinks, with 28-17 and 41-14 wins respectively.
Before Landsborough and District put up a fight, the result a 26-24 win in the third rink to the home side.
Round 14 sees the last round of the regular season of the Grampians Saturday Pennant Division one.
Only four points separates second to fifth so finals positions will be on the line.
Chalambar Golf Bowls Club host Landsborough and District Bowling Club.
In a match that will shape the final standings, Aradale Bowls Club play host to Stawell Golf Bowling Club.
Remaining fixtures see Ararat Bowling Club play Stawell Bowling Club and Lake Bolac and District Bowling Club face Ararat VRI Bowls Club.
