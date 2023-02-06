The Stawell Times-News

Grampians Lawn Bowls Saturday Pennant | Local Derby | penultimate round

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated February 7 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 9:30am
A top-three clash and a local derby were the highlights of the penultimate round of Grampians Weekend Pennant Division one. File picture.

Chalambar Golf Bowls Club defeated top four rival Stawell Golf Bowling Club in the highlight of Round 13 Grampians Saturday Pennant Division 1.

