Northern Grampians Shire Council action plan reveals several project delays

Several Northern Grampians Shire Council projects have been delayed according to the Council Action Plan for 2022/2023.
The action plan, which outlines the major council initiatives, was mentioned in the first Northern Grampians Shire Council meeting of 2023, on Monday, February, 6.
Projects such as the Stuart Mill Community Plan were due in September 2022, however, it has been delayed until March 2023 due to the community resources diverted due to community flood recovery efforts.
Stage one of the Great Western Trail has been delayed by 12 months, from December 2022 to December 2023.
According to the council report, works were delayed due to inclement weather, material shortage, and cultural heritage assessment.
An attempt to revitalise and reactive retail opportunities in Stawell and St Arnaud was also pushed back from June 2022 to June 2023 due to resources refocused to support shire workforce challenges.
The report is part of the quarterly progress updates provided to the council and the community to indicate whether the council's goals and objectives are on track to meet delivery targets.
Despite the project delays, more than 60 projects were considered to be on track or completed.
Councillor Dr Eddy Ostarcevic said the action plan outlined major initiatives to be carried out.
"The report that was provided by council officers identifies the progress to date," he said.
"The council notes the quarterly council action plan report and approves the forecast plan."
Councillors voted to note the quarterly council action plan report and approves the forecast plan.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
