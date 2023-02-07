On the back of two successful years and a third scheduled for the last weekend in February, 150km Feast Director and Founder Andrea Cross believes she can safely say it is now one of Horsham's annual events.
Bringing together producers from a 150km radius of Horsham, the event will host a gourmet weekend from February 24 of food and wine, showcasing the best the region has to offer, with the addition of a Food Truck Expo on Sunday
"We want to make the Feast an experience everyone can enjoy and the addition of the Food Truck Expo will be a day the wider community can be a part of the celebrations," Ms Cross said.
The Feast was established by the Horsham Agricultural Society in 2021. Ms Cross recalls the moment she had a phone conversation with two women from the Fred Pass Show Society at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, which planted the seed for 150km Feast Horsham.
"It was April and I was exploring ways to create an online agricultural show as it was pretty clear the Horsham Show was going to be cancelled and I felt we needed something else to concentrate on," she said.
"I'd heard the Fred's Pass Show Society was developing a virtual show to go live in May, so I phoned them.
"I felt as if I had struck gold when they began explaining how they had delivered the first virtual show to be held in Victoria and included an outdoor experience on the eve of the show they called the 50km Feast, which they had created in 2017, and which, as it turned out, received an Australia Day award this year.
The feast will enter its third year looking to build on the success of the sold-out 2022 event. It is now a three day food festival showcasing the best of the region with dinners, brunches and food trucks.
Tickets have already sold out for some events, but the Sunday Food Truck expo is open to the public for a chance to taste street food including kebabs, hamburgers and jam donuts plus wines, gin and cocktails. Side-by-side with the food trucks will be a market which will run from 12-4pm on February 26, with the food fun continuing into the evening.
The 150km Feast raised enough funds to help hold the 2021 Annual Horsham Show.
It also has helped to support more than 50 businesses, attracted public speaking engagements, short films and podcast producers and contributed to the well-being of the community; especially those in agriculture who had maintained the food industry during the worst of Covid.
"In July the 150km Feast contributed to the society's highly commended award in the Community Health and Wellbeing category in the Keep Australia Beautiful awards. In October the Society won the Business Community Social Impact Award," Ms Corss said.
Produce and wines have been sourced mainly from the eastern side of Horsham for the three events, but as the successful Feast grows in popularity and the borders remain open, she is keen to include South Australian producers. Her sights are now firmly set on reaching producers in a 360 degree circle of Horsham, with-in the 150km radius.
She is already in talks with show societies in other states, who want to take advantage of her knowledge and skills so they can launch their own Feast.
