The Stawell Times-News
Our Future

Stawell could have 38 more hot days by 2050 as winter 'fades away': My Climate App

Juanita Greville
February 3 2023 - 4:00am
Summers that would be more than 2 degrees hotter have been projected for the Grampians and Wimmera regions by CSIRO data. Picture by Shutterstock

Stawell could face 38 more days of 30 degree plus temperatures by 2050 as winter 'fades away' if climate warming continues at its current pace, according to data from the "My Climate" mobile app.

