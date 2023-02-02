Property of the Week
Fyans Creek Road, Fyans Creek, Victoria
Situated approximately eight kilometres from Halls Gap, and about 22 kilometres from Stawell, this is a very appealing grazing property measuring about 189 acres. The property has a sealed road frontage to Fyans Creek Road and is divided into two main paddocks. There are two catchment dams, and the property also has some sheep yards. There is a good mix of pasture and shade trees as well as some natural bush. Ideally positioned at the foot of Mount Dryden and with an outlook towards the Grampians, this is a picturesque lifestyle property or potential home site, subject to council approval. Inspections are by appointment and can be arranged by contacting the selling agent.
