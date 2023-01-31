Six fun fashion trends to try in 2023

If you are looking to revamp your wardrobe or give your personal style a makeover in the upcoming year, you've come to the perfect place. Picture Shutterstock.

Whether you're a simple t-shirt and jeans kind of girl, or someone who loves all things glamorous, fashion is a rewarding and meaningful way of self-expression and art, and one that allows you to transform your mood, identity, and, of course, your look.



The beauty of fashion is that it is ever evolving - as you progress and grow in life, so will your style preferences and choices. With that in mind, what better time than the start of a new year to try out something fun, fresh and exciting to switch up your style.

Here are six fun fashion trends that you can try (and that are set to take over the world) in 2023.

Lingerie inspired outfits

If you're someone who is looking to freshen up your style in a bold and daring way, look no further than lingerie inspired outfits.



Before you think we've lost the plot, spare us a moment to elaborate. Contrary to popular belief, lingerie-inspired outfits don't have to look trashy or better suited for the bedroom - in fact, they are a lot more wearable than you think.



Channeling a lingerie-inspired look doesn't necessarily mean less coverage either. Instead, this fashion trend includes classic intimates' details such as lace-up ties, corset tops and hook-and-eye closures to bring a sultry yet elegant feeling to any piece of clothing from a minimalistic bodysuit to a flirty dress.



We love the idea of layering a lace corset over a white button down and black trousers for a sexy yet sophisticated look, or dressing up a basic bodysuit with a classic pencil skirt, blazer and heels for the ultimate date-night outfit.



So, if you fancy a sultry wardrobe remix this season, look no further than the underwear as outerwear trend.

Cargo pants make a comeback

Millennials, it's your time to shine because cargo pants are making a comeback in 2023, and we'll be digging out the khakis from the back of our wardrobe ASAP. Utilitarian wear is going to be all the rage in the upcoming year, with its functional yet fashionable characteristics that are highly inspired and influenced by the military and menswear.



If you're a fan of a practical and comfortable wardrobe, look no further than the classic cargo pant. With plenty of functional pockets, durable fabrics, and various styles on offer, these pants are made for layering into easy, go-to outfits all season long.



Pair your favourite pair of cargo pants with a tank top and sneakers for a casual skater girl look, don it with a sleek blouse, designer belt and black pumps for the ultimate in posh utilitarian fits. The choice is yours.

The year of the maxi skirt

The year 2022 may have been the year of the mini skirt, but 2023 is certainly going to be all about long, flowy, maxi skirts that suit any and every body type.



With icons such as Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid already sporting the trend on the streets, the maxi skirt trend shows no signs of slowing down. Aside from being seasonless, versatile and a closet staple, maxi skirts feel particularly fresh as a new styling option other than grabbing the jeans you have been wearing all year.

When it comes to rocking the maxi skirt in 2023, pairing it with the right top is crucial. Couple a gorgeous maxi skirt with a crop top for the ultimate in boho-inspired summer outfits, or combine it with a ribbed sweater when the weather starts to take a cooler turn.



The options are endless when it comes to styling a long skirt, so be sure to get creative and try new outfit combinations to discover your personal style. Plus, you'll have better freedom of movement since your legs aren't constricted by fabric...what's not to love?

Denim all over

Remember when double denim was a major fashion faux pas? Well, the times have changed and in 2023, we're expecting denim to take over the fashion world -- dresses, tops, skirts, vests -- you name it, there's a denim version of it.



High end designers such as Givenchy went mad for denim in their runway shows in the tail end of 2022, and we expect this trend to filter down to the high street in the upcoming year.



As a general rule, we recommend embracing denim all over by mixing up different shades and colours for a contrasting effect. Think darker hued denim jeans paired with a stylish chambray crop top. There's no reason to play by the rulebook as it pertains to layering your denim: do what feels right for you and your style.

Most importantly, denim is an incredibly versatile fabric that lends itself to casual Sunday errands, classy dinner parties and everything in between. It's all about how you style your denim this year that counts. Chances are though you've already got plenty of denim pieces in your wardrobe that are waiting for their time to shine.

Oversized accessories

When it comes to accessories in 2023, the bigger the better. While the past few seasons were all about teeny tiny bags and micro sunglasses, oversized styles are back and they are better than ever.



Over the last few months, oversized accessories such as giant handbags, oversized sunglasses (hello 2012!) and voluminous coats have dominated the runways of celebrated brands such as Tom Ford, Prada, Louis Vuitton, and more.



Whether you're looking to emulate a Hollywood celebrity with designer oversized sunglasses or show off a big, carry-all bag, there are many ways you can incorporate oversized accessories into your wardrobe in this upcoming year.

Daytime metallics

Last but not least, good news if you love all things glamorous and sparkly, because daytime metallics are set to be huge in 2023. If you're someone who usually reserves that sequin dress or metallic leather jacket for a night out on the town, the time has come to dust your pieces off and let them see the light of day.



Also referred to as 'mermaidcore' on Tik Tok, this fashion trend is the biggest style to emerge from the spring/summer 2023 runways. It is heavily ocean-inspired and embraces all things shiny, sparkly and lustrous - think metallic pencil skirts, sparkly sequin heels and shimmery slip dresses.



To balance out the party vibe for daytime, consider pairing your spangly number with wardrobe basics such a white tee, black denim trousers or plain black jumper. Personally, this is the one we're most excited about!

