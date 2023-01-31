The Stawell Times-News

St Andrews defeated Swifts/Great Western by 44 runs as the GCA A-Grade season returned

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated January 31 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Haslett bowling for St Andrews at Stawell Central Park. Picture by Ben Fraser

St Andrews have started the new year with an impressive win over Swifts/Great Western as the A-grade returned from its summer break for round 10 of the Grampians Cricket Association.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.