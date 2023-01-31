The pool pick-me-up: Six easy ways to update your backyard pool

This is branded content.

If you're the owner of a backyard pool that has been sitting untouched for some time, it's worth considering an update. A refurbishment of your pool could add years of life to the area and create a luxurious oasis in the comfort of your own backyard.

Renovations can range from simple improvements such as resurfacing the walls or changing out water fixtures to more significant projects like adding custom pools and hot tubs.

Beyond looking great, renovating can also help lower energy costs related to running a pool and protect your family from invisible dangers such as unchecked chemicals or algae blooms.

With many options to choose from, updating your swimming pool will not only keep everyone safe but save you money in the long run.

Upgrade your fencing

One of the most effective ways to upgrade your backyard pool is by installing a modern fence. With new materials and attractive styles, it's easy to find a model that fits your desired aesthetic while effectively containing kids and pets.

For example, perforated pool fencing is an effective way to ensure safety while still maintaining an inviting atmosphere. This type of fencing is made of strong aluminium and has airy perforations that allow light and air in while still permitting visitors to enjoy attractive views through the gaps.

The perforations also offer protection from strong winds, ensuring your fence shall remain standing in any weather.



With endless style combinations of perforated panels, posts and framing, you can create a personalised look for your outdoor area. Upgrading to perforated pool fencing can give your backyard pool a modern and beautiful makeover.

Add an interesting deck or patio

Adding an interesting deck or patio area to a backyard pool can turn a boring pool into a spa-like oasis. With the right design and layout, it's possible to create a welcoming atmosphere that will become the favourite gathering spot in your home.

For example, adding concrete pavers that are different colours and shapes can help delineate an interesting walkway around the pool while providing comfortable seating areas with comfortable chairs.

And adding several different varieties of plants - such as yoga palms and tall grasses - can provide an opportunity for stunning visuals featuring natural elements.

Finally, you may want to include some kind of overhead structure to provide partial shade during those warm summer days so that friends and family can relax in comfort by the pool for hours at a time.

Paint the trim

Updating your backyard pool can be as simple and cost-effective as giving the trim a coat of paint. It's an easy way to add a splash of colour and bring new life to your outdoor oasis without having to take on a major remodelling project.

The right colours will create an ambience, provide contrast, and help make your pool the go-to spot for entertaining in the summertime. All you need is some quality paint and whichever colours speak to you - matching your home or even creating a bold, tropical look are all great options.

Add new lighting, landscaping

Adding new lighting and landscaping around an existing pool can instantly inject striking visual impact, as well as making it safe to use during the night time. From uplighting trees and shrubs to underwater light fountains, there are several innovative landscape lighting options nowadays that come in all shapes, sizes, designs, and illumination levels.

Professional landscape designers have all the tools to create custom-tailored outdoor lighting that fit perfectly into your budget and enhance the beauty of your backyard pool. Moreover, installing some low voltage LED bulbs is an environmentally friendly alternative for those homeowners looking for a cost-effective solution to brighten their yard.

Regardless of your preferences, adding new lighting and landscaping around your backyard pool will bring vibrancy and get your outdoor space ready for family gatherings or a quiet evening by yourself.

Install a waterfall or hot tub

Adding a waterfall or hot tub can provide ambiance and style, as well as more flexibility for the entire family to enjoy.

A waterfall allows everyone to appreciate the beauty of nature without having to leave the comfort of their home. Plus, being surrounded by the sound of water cascading down creates a calming effect.

On the other hand, installing a hot tub encourages relaxation and an excellent escape from day-to-day stresses. It also provides a unique place for meaningful conversations with family and friends, or even alone time to reflect on life's simple joys.

Either way, choosing to update your backyard pool with either a waterfall or hot tub will enhance the overall feel and provide long-lasting memories that will be cherished for many years to come.

Make your own pool bar

Nothing spices up pool time like your own personal pool bar. It's easy to build a stylish and functional space for entertaining on the edge of your backyard pool.

Start getting creative by deciding where in the yard you want to place the bar and beginning to plan a design theme around it. Think outside the box when it comes to material - think wood, stone, brick or concrete. Choose interesting details like neon signs, unique lighting fixtures and matching lounge chairs for an extra touch.

Finally, don't forget a cooler stocked with all your favourite drinks. Building a pool bar is a fun DIY project that will add life to your summer days and nights with family and friends.

Updating your backyard pool doesn't have to be a major undertaking. By taking some simple steps, like cleaning and re-grouting the tiles, installing new lighting and upgrading pump and filter systems, you can easily improve your outdoor swimming area without spending too much time or money.