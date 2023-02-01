The Stawell Times-News

Stawell Swifts sign Richmond premiership player Shaun Grigg

By Lucas Holmes
Updated February 2 2023 - 10:25am, first published February 1 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AFL premiership player Shaun Grigg will play for the Stawell Swifts in the 2023 season. File picture

The Stawell Swifts have secured the services of former AFL premiership player Shaun Grigg for the upcoming Horsham District Football Netball League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.