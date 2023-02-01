The Stawell Swifts have secured the services of former AFL premiership player Shaun Grigg for the upcoming Horsham District Football Netball League season.
Grigg was drafted by Carlton with the 19th pick in the 2006 national draft, he played 43 games with the Blues before being traded to Richmond prior to the 2011 season.
Grigg played 171 games for the Tigers, including the 2017 premiership.
Following his retirement from the AFL after the 2019 season, Grigg joined Geelong's coaching staff from 2020.
Swifts coach Brett Hargreaves has already been impressed by Grigg's impact off the field.
"He's been really good, not wanting to just play footy, it's been about imparting some of his knowledge and wisdom and it gives the boys a buzz," he said.
"You don't get the chance to play with an AFL Premiership player everyday."
After returning to his junior club in 2019 then taking the senior coach role in 2020, Hargreaves is pleased with how his squad is shaping during the preseason.
"It's been a good start to the preseason, we're a lot further advanced then what we have been," he said.
"The fitness base is already there. You don't have to start from scratch, we're straight into the game plan and match simulation which the players enjoy a lot more."
Alongside the recruitment of Grigg, Hargreaves has lured childhood friend Tom Cairns to Swifts to play alongside himself and Captain Scott Carey.
Cairns previously played with Great Western and in the past spent time on Port Melbourne and Geelong's VFL list.
"He's a really classy footballer who's played some pretty good football over his career" Hargreaves said of Cairns.
Swifts 2023 HDFNL season commences on April 15, against Kaniva Leeor United at North Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.