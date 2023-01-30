Round 12 of the Grampians Weekend Pennant Division 1 was completed last Saturday, with the majority of homes sides taking home the points.
Ladder leaders Chalambar Golf Bowls Club defeated Ararat Bowling Club 10 points to 2 (74-56) at Chalambar Golf Bowls Club.
Chalambar started strong with a 26 to 12 shot victory in the first rink.
Ararat claimed the second rink 26 to 18, before the home side fought back in the third for a 30 to 18 shot win.
At the Landsborough and District Bowling Club, the home side lost a tight contest to the second-placed Stawell Golf Bowling club 2 points to 10 (67-75).
Stawell Golf had a fast start with a 27 to 18 shot win in the first rink.
Stawell continued with a 33 to 24 win in the second rink before Landsborough and District Bowling Club took the final rink 25 to 15.
The third place Stawell Bowling Club defeated Ararat VRI Bowls Club 10 points to 2 (73-70) in a tight contest at the Stawell Bowling Club.
Ararat VRI Bowls Club won the first rink 25 shots to 21.
Stawell Bowling Club clawed their way back in the second rink with a 22 to 19 victory, before they completed the come from behind victory in a high-scoring third rink 30 to 26.
Sixth place Lake Bolac and District Bowling Club defeated fourth place Aradale Bowls Club in the final matchup of round 12.
In the first rink, Lake Bolac and District Bowling Club wasted no time in setting the tone for the match with a 40 to 16 point victory.
Aradale Bowls Club answered back in the second rink with a 27 to 18 win, before Lake Bolac and District Bowling Club replied with a 35 to 17 point win in the third and final rink.
It's a top of the table clash in round 13. Stawall Golf Bowling Club are at home to Chalambar Golf Bowls Club, Aradale Bowls Club take on Ararat Bowling Club.
In the remaining games, Ararat VRI Bowls Club play Landsborough and District Bowling Club and Stawell Bowling Club host Lake Bolac and District Bowling Club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.