Grampians Weekend Pennant Division 1 | Lake Bolac upset Aradale

January 30 2023 - 6:00pm
Chalambar Golf Bowls Club maintains its hold on the top of the Division 1 pennant ladder after defeating Ararat. File picture

Round 12 of the Grampians Weekend Pennant Division 1 was completed last Saturday, with the majority of homes sides taking home the points.

