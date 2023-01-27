The Stawell community came together to Thursday evening to celebrate local heroes and new citizens of Australia
The Northern Grampians Shire Council hosted its annual Australia Day celebrations at Stawell's Cato Lake to showcase some of the brightest stars.
For her tireless work in the community, Jessica Maffescioni was honoured with the Stawell, Central, and South West Wards
John Pye was named the local hero, for his decades of work across the region, while young citizen of the year winner Tyler Wineberg encouraged all nominees to hold their head high and make a difference in the world.
For its memorable event, the Concongella Primary School 150th Celebrations' organising committee won community event of the year.
Earlier in the day, Kyle Torney was recognised as the Kara Kara ward Citizen of the Year at a ceremony in St Arnuad.
Joy Bryce was named senior of the Year, while Rogan Hando was named young citizen of the year.
St Arnaud Community Kitchen was named the community group of the year.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
