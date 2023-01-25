You can experience everything that's wonderful that country racing, including getting up close and personal to the jockeys and the horses.- Penny Penfold
Good things come to those who wait. The Great Western Racing Club knows the adage better than most.
After two years, the Great Western Cup returned to full strength.
Great Western Racing Club manager Penny Penfold said the club hasn't had the greatest run in the 20s.
"Last year we had we were abandoned after race one after a fire in the carpark," Penfold said.
"Fortunately, Sunday's race day was the was the exception. Everyone had a great day.
"It really was our most normal race day for the past three years. On the back of that too, we have had quite hot weather too, which which impacts a crowd. By all accounts, Sunday's race day was was fantastic."
The crown of the eight race meet - the 1950m Great Western Cup - was won by the crowd favourite Beetwentynine, an eight-year-old brown gelding, trained by Paul Preusker and ridden by Christine Puls.
Despite going in as a $3.10 favourite, the race wasn't a cakewalk for Beetwentynine.
Irish nine-year-old San Remo ($60) got off to a great start, leading the pack for the first time past the post.
Puls positioned Beetwentynine behind the front runner, with Diplomac Jack ($5.40) and Savvy Valentino ($33) sitting close behind.
Coming around the back straight, Beetwentynine took the lead, as New Zealand's Fast Foils ($6) pushed past the Irish outsider.
With 100m left, Shakespeare, a six year old gelding from New Zealand made its move, coming from fourth to second
However, boldness was not Shakespeare's friend, as Beetwentynine won by 0.2 of a length.
It was Beetwentynine's fifth win of its 25-race career, having previously won in Murtoa in July 2022.
The victory marked Puls' 11th win of the season and 641st of her career.
Paul Preusker notched up two wins for the day, taking out race one with New Zealand gelding Perficere ($7).
While Stawell trainer Andrew Bobbin didn't fare well in the main race - French seven-year-old Rudimental placed second last - he did enjoy victory throughout the day.
Soonali, a locally owned three-year-old, won the Best's Eric Thomson Memorial Trophy, marking it's second win of its short, six-race career.
"That's the essence of country racing in many ways," Penfold said.
"You can get a get a run and hopefully get a win. You can experience everything that's wonderful that country racing, including getting up close and personal to the jockeys and the horses."
Meanwhile, the Bobbin-trained five-year-old Shine And Dandy came from behind to win race eight.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.