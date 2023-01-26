Thousands of people are expected to fill Stawell's Main Street on Friday thanks to the return of the Grampians Toy Club's 'Show N Shine'.
More than one hundred vehicles of all makes and models will line the street from 5pm to showcase some of the region's finest classic and collectable cars, utes, trucks and motorbikes from Australia, England, Europe and the US.
Grampians Toy Club president Jeff Rickard said money raised from the event's sausage sizzle and raffles would go straight back into the community.
"We're a not-for-profit club that wants to give back to the community," he said.
Funds from previous years have made significant local impacts, including donations to Stawell Regional Health and a therapy dog for Halls Gap's Kelly Pearce in 2015.
For more information, call Mr Rickard on 0408 361 058 or visit 'Grampians Toy Club' on Facebook.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.