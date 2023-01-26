Northern Grampians Shire under fire after Show and Shine cancellation

An organiser for the Great Western Show and Shine Street Party has criticised the Northern Grampians Shire Council for its lack of accreditation which led to the annual event being cancelled at the last minute last week.
Great Western Future Committee chairman Bruce Ahchow said the council had waited too long to apply for accreditation in December, particularly after VicRoads changed its accreditation requirements in early 2022.
The event typically attracts more than 200 vintage and specialist cars, as well as more than 500 visitors to the small northern grampians town each year.
Mr Ahchow said the oversight led to the Show and Shine being cancelled late last Friday, a day before the event was scheduled to take place.
"Northern Grampians Shire Council would normally produce a traffic management plan and submit that to VicRoads," he explained.
"The traffic management plan would then be approved, and then Northern Grampians Shire Council would be given a permit to go and put signage on the highway, slowing down traffic through Great Western and permitting road closure off the highway."
Mr Ahchow alleges the council knew they were not authorised to submit a traffic management plan and didn't notify anyone of the circumstances until he contacted them last Thursday to ask where the signage was.
"My phone call seemed to create a mad scramble, and there were emails flying around where they were trying to fast track some type of permit approval," he said.
The chairman said that council had come up with an alternative to move the event from its usual Cubitt St location to Brunel, which he said he had declined due to the labour involved in acquiring permission from residents and landowners to block their driveways for the event.
"They've given us less than 24 hours to even contemplate that, let alone have any discussions with anybody else," Mr Ahchow said.
After five years of holding the Great Western Show and Shine, Mr Ahchow said he won't know when it will be held again until the council is given permission to do traffic management work on the highway.
He also said that the Great Western Future Committee relied on the event as its only annual fundraiser, with proceeds going towards the committee's public liability insurance and its community share contribution for projects such as the Great Western wine and heritage cycling path, and funding of events and public amenities in the area.
"It's starved the community of opportunity for fundraising, but also of continuing to place Great Western as an event destination on people's radar," he said.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
