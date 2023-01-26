The Stawell Times-News

Our worst mining disaster | Digging up the past

By Stawell Historical Society
January 26 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stawells Worst Gold Mining Disaster took place 150 years ago on January 24, 1873. Picture supplied

150 years ago on January 24, 1873, Stawell had its worst gold mining accident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.