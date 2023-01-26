The Darlington and the old Flying Doe mines were located 6km from Stawell just off the Marnoo Road. The Flying Doe shaft was abandoned and over time it filled with water. The Darlington mine shaft commenced 890 feet from the old Flying Doe shaft and was 255 feet deep. A drive was put in from the new shaft and was heading for the old workings. A "Jump-up" was also put in 30 feet from the new shaft which was was 37 feet high, and then a drive was driven towards the old workings. A long drill 4 feet in length was used to probe for the old workings so as to make a small aperture into the broken ground and thus let the pent-up water escape gradually.