150 years ago on January 24, 1873, Stawell had its worst gold mining accident.
The Darlington and the old Flying Doe mines were located 6km from Stawell just off the Marnoo Road. The Flying Doe shaft was abandoned and over time it filled with water. The Darlington mine shaft commenced 890 feet from the old Flying Doe shaft and was 255 feet deep. A drive was put in from the new shaft and was heading for the old workings. A "Jump-up" was also put in 30 feet from the new shaft which was was 37 feet high, and then a drive was driven towards the old workings. A long drill 4 feet in length was used to probe for the old workings so as to make a small aperture into the broken ground and thus let the pent-up water escape gradually.
By January 24, 1873 the drive was very near to these old workings which were filled with water. Patrick Stafford, James Armstrong, George Porter, Lance Watson and William Reed quickly entered the mine and about 2 pm the five men were at the face of the drive. Reed said that he thinks there was more water coming in, but Watson did not think there was any extra water coming in.
The five men returned to the lower level and sat down for 10 minutes. Reed said they should put some more battens on. Reed, Stafford and Armstrong went back up the "Jump-up" and started to hammer the battens home. Meanwhile, George Porter and Lance Watson were waiting down in the lower level. The two men could hear some hammering when the water broke through and heard the burst of water and ran for the shaft. The water speedily filled the drive coming in with fearful velocity and force.
Watson and Porter climbed on to the top of the cage, the force of water sending them up the shaft about 90 feet. They came up clinging to the rope some distance above the cage. The signal was given to the engine driver to lift the cage but the cage partially jammed and the water rose faster than the cage could be moved. The two men were saved only with the greatest difficulty.
Pumping was started a little while later to lower the water in the shaft. By the 28th of January every effort had been made to lower the water in the mine, by keeping the Beam pump working at the longest stroke and by baling with large canvas bags.
By January 29, the men were able to enter the drive for a short time and the body of James Armstrong was found about thirty feet from the shaft. Early in the afternoon some men went down the new shaft and on diving, found one of the dead bodies (Reed) . The body of Patrick Stafford was recovered at midnight.
The three deceased miners were interred in the Stawell Cemetery.
