Mpox vaccination available in region

Clinics across the Grampians region are now taking vaccination bookings for mpox (formerly known as monkeypox).
Mpox can be spread from person-to-person through skin-to-skin contact, contact with contaminated surfaces or objects, and respiratory droplets.
"Public health practitioners have seen cases of mpox on an international scale since May last year," says Mr Ivan Pang, deputy director of the Grampians Public Health Unit.
"Preventative vaccination is the key to keeping our communities safe and preventing contraction of the mpox disease."
It is recommended that individuals discuss the mpox vaccine with their GP as eligibility criteria has recently been expanded.
Clinics offering mpox vaccination bookings are Lister House, Horsham (call 0458 969 778) and East Grampians Health Service, Ararat: (03) 5352 9363, Springs Medical, in Daylesford, as well as Ballarat Community Health and UFS Medical Ballarat.
Primary preventive vaccination is received in two doses for optimal protection, given 28 days apart.
The vaccine will take approximately 14 days before it is effective.
High-risk individuals who are travelling to a country experiencing a significant outbreak are recommended to receive mpox vaccination 4-6 weeks prior to departure.
Several clinics in Melbourne are also offering vaccination.
For other vaccination options, contact the Grampians Public Health Unit on 1300 988 909.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.