On a quiet residential street, this brick-veneer home has many inclusions for year-round comfortable living. Stylish updates in the bathroom include floor-to-ceiling tiles plus new vanity. The kitchen is modernised and all bedrooms have fitted robes. The spacious fourth bedroom is a brilliant addition that can be used as extra living space or a playroom for the kids. The home has central heating, ducted cooling, ducted vacuum, separate shower and large windows for a light and airy feel. Undercover alfresco, powered workshop, carport, veggie patch and a kid's climbing wall make this new listing a delightful family home. Early inspection is recommended.

