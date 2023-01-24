CFA fighting a blaze in Grampians

Emergency services are fighting a bushfire about 14km north of Mirrantwa.
Currently seven crews are fighting the 0.1ha fire located on Serra Road within the Grampians National Park, south of the Mount Warrinaburb (formerly known as Mount Lubra) peak and east of Bett Hill.
Forest Fire Management Victoria are currently patrolling a 23.98ha planned burn in Moyston from January 8; however, there is no indication that these two fires are related.
More to come.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
