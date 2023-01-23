Six health and wellness goals to set in 2023

Being out in nature and connecting with your surroundings can have a profound impact on your health and wellness. Picture from Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

If you have hit the ground running in 2023, then you have a lot to be proud of. If the year has ticked over and you are yet to make any changes or do much reflection - that is also fine! A new year can mean different things to us all, especially as we are in different stages of our life.



One thing we can all align on is the importance of health and wellness. By setting tangible goals that relate to your health and wellness, you will be in the best position to enjoy the year with more energy and a strong mindset.

Here are six health and wellness goals to set in 2023 that everyone can do.

Set regular health appointments (and go to them)

How many of us will have appointment settings on our to-do list for months, only to let so much time pass that we feel nervous about calling up for a check-up? This year, attack this head-on and book two to three appointments in advance so that they are locked into your calendar.



The benefit to booking early for your Epping dentist clinic appointment or acupuncture is that you will have the first pick of the appointment slots. This will save you from scrambling to make a difficult appointment time work when it is the only thing available to your health practitioner.

Make room for incidental exercise

It's always a good feeling when you choose to take the stairs over the escalator, but is this really moving the needle? In 2023, work hard to incorporate incidental exercise into your day. Perhaps you can get off the bus at an earlier stop and walk a little further at the end of the day.



Or maybe you can try a different coffee shop in the morning that is located further away. You may wish to replace public transport altogether in place of walking, riding or another exercise. The idea of incidental exercise is that you are exercising as you carry out your normal day.



Get to thinking about what areas of your life can become more active.

Make your bedroom a device-free zone

The idea of not scrolling on the phone before bed might seriously shock people to their core. This is so ingrained in our habits!



That mindless scroll in the evening is doing nothing to prepare you for sleep, and it is doing nothing to get you motivated and inspired in the morning either.



Your bedroom should be only for sleep, connection with your partner and downtime.

This also includes your laptop and tablet - they also have no business being in your bedroom. If you want to Netflix and chill, then do so in the lounge so you do not make the bedroom just an extension of every other room. Instead, you can journal in bed or read a book. You will be astounded at the impact this has on your life.

Connect with nature

For many people, the time spent outdoors is limited and often for a specific purpose. Few will actually choose to have lunch outside, start the day with a walk or even make phone calls in the garden.



Being out in nature and connecting with your surroundings can have a profound impact on your health and wellness. You will also benefit from Vitamin D and cleaner oxygen. If you belong to a family then be sure to bring them on this journey with you and get outdoors as a family.



As so much of our lives take place within four walls, we need to strive to get ourselves outdoors more.

Eat a colourful diet

It's a pretty common rule that a healthy diet consists of a colourful diet. You want to have fruit and vegetables in all colours as you are ensuring you have rounded out different vitamins and ingredients.



For example, yellow vegetables and yellow foods (like egg yolk) are high in Vitamin A. When you are doing meal planning, consider dark green, light green, purple, orange, white, brown and lots more!



Eating a rainbow dish might be easier to do with limited time rather than trying to include vitamins and minerals.

Prioritise self-care

Self-care is so much more than a buzzword, and this will look different for every person. You can also write a self-care menu with little ideas to choose from when your inspiration wains. Some ideas for your self-care menu may include journaling, meditating, goal-planning, listening to an audiobook getting your nails done - and so many more ideas.



You can track your actions through a dedicated self-care diary or you can write them on post-its or record it on a wall planner.



The new year is upon us so implement these health and wellness goals today so you can get exactly what you want from the year ahead.

