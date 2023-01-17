The Stawell Times-News

Animal Justice Party and Greens will push for changes on dingoes

By Jenny Denton
Updated January 18 2023 - 4:59pm, first published January 17 2023 - 7:00pm
Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell intends to take up the issue of increasing dingo protection in Victoria. File picture

Newly-elected Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell intends to take up the issue of increasing dingo protection with the government when state parliament resumes this year.

