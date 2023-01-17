Tourism in the Grampians region has experienced a significant bounce back from previous years with the recent Christmas and New Year's periods seeing large tourist numbers flocking to the region, according to the Grampians Tourism CEO.
Chief executive Marc Sleeman said visitation numbers throughout the December and January holidays have remained strong, with business owners anecdotally reporting a tourism surge in recent weeks.
"Numbers are great, the weather has been perfect, and the region is doing exceptionally well," Mr Sleeman said.
"Our region is number three in the state for overnight spending above levels noted in the previous COVID-19 year, ending in September. That's a massive result for our region.
"That doesn't happen unless you've got a coordinated approach with business operators and continue to deliver a great experience."
"Revenue is down for some restaurants because they've had to deliver days with limited staff," he said.
"We need to continue to focus on supporting businesses through the next six to twelve months.
"Once we solve that piece of the puzzle, we're on track to continue to grow ten per cent, year on year, and we're expecting to see the region double its visitation numbers in ten years."
With the Australia Day public holiday just around the corner, Mr Sleeman said he was expecting another influx of tourists to visit the region, particularly its multiple waterways.
"The great lakes of the Grampians is the largest gravity-fed water system in the world, and it attracts visitors for water activity and fishing. It's a key driver for visitation in our region," he said.
"When you combine it with the nature, winery and amazing food, we're a good holiday destination for everyone."
Recent data showed a 35 per cent increase in visitation between September 2021 and September 2022, Mr Sleeman added.
"All of those percentages are tracking the right way. For us, it's about extending length of stay, growing visitor spend in our region, and helping operators through the next twelve months."
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
