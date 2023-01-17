Stawell Orchid Society will hold a 'Walk Around' event for residents to explore the various plants placed on display by members of the beloved local club.
The event will be held on Sunday, January 22 from 1:30pm, with residents invited to congregate at Laidlaw Park from where they can car share and travel to various Stawell Orchid Society's members' house to explore their exquisite collection of plants.
Both embers and non members are invited to attend the Walk Around, after which they will convene once again at Laidlaw Park for a barbeque lunch.
Members are encouraged to bring either a salad or dessert to share with other attendees.
The event comes after a difficult few years for the Orchid Society, who were forced to cancel their annual Orchid Shows, which are considered the largest orchid shows in Victoria, in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Luckily the Society was able to hold a spring showcase in October 2021 to showcase their world-class collection.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
