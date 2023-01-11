Come Along Jeffrey wins the Halls Gap Cup

Veteran jockey Dean Yendall recorded his 46th win of the season as he stamped his authority on the 1300m Halls Gap Cup at the Stawell Racecourse on Friday, January 6.
Riding the Jamies Edwards-trained five-year-old gelding Come Along Jeffrey, Yendall lead the race from start to finish.
Despite carrying 59.5kg, Come Along Jeffrey went into the race as favourite, slightly ahead of Jet Jitsu, trained by Stawell's Andrew Bobbin.
In his fourth of what would eventually be seven rides across the day, Yendall got off to a great start and settled into the rail early.
Initially, Brazen Brando and Mingora tried to match Come Along Jeffrey, but as they turned into the home straight, the gelding powered ahead with 600m to go.
With 400m to go, Brazen Brando began to fall away, while Jet Jitsu began its charge from sixth place; however, Yendall and the gelding held their nerve to win the $27,000 race.
Jet Jitsu finished three-quarters of a length behind, while Mingora deld on for third place.
It was Come Along Jeffrey's fourth win of its career from 15 starts, and third for the season.
Bobbin did not have to wait long to record his first win of the day, with jockey Harry Coffey riding three-year-old gelding Belthil to victory in the race six.
Yendall later notched up his second win for the meet, this time on the Daniel Bowman-trained four-year-old mare Strawberry Moon in race 7.
It was the mare's third consecutive win of the season from seven starts.
There was eight winning trainers across the nine race meet, with only Ben and JD Hayes recording multiple wins, firstly with Listen To Maurice in race three, followed by Alchian in race four.
The next local race meet is in Great Western on Sunday, January 22.
