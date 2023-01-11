The Stawell Times-News

Come Along Jeffrey wins the Halls Gap Cup

Ben Fraser
Ben Fraser
January 11 2023 - 6:00pm
Trainer Jamie Edwards, Come Along Jeffrey and club president Ken Duxson. PIcture by Brendan McCarthy/Racing Photos

Veteran jockey Dean Yendall recorded his 46th win of the season as he stamped his authority on the 1300m Halls Gap Cup at the Stawell Racecourse on Friday, January 6.

