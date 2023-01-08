The Stawell Times-News

The top 10 Merino ram wool studs in Australia in 2022

By Ed Gannon
January 9 2023
Revealed: The top 10 Australian Merino studs of 2022

A small town in Victoria's Wimmera region can rightly claim to be Australia's stud Merino sales capital.

