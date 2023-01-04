VICSES volunteers lead multi-agency rescue in Grampians

A Ballarat man is in the Royal Melbourne Hospital after falling 15 metres down a cliff face in the Grampians National Park this week.
Emergency crews were called to the Grampians Peaks Trail at Hollow Mountain near Laharum at about 2.30pm on Tuesday.
A Victoria Police spokesperson confirmed the 37-year-old man was rescued at about 7.30pm.
"It is believed a man was rock climbing when he fell approximately 15 metres," the spokesperson said. "A fellow rock climber managed to climb to safety to raise the alarm."
Given the severity of the incident, volunteer crews from across the region were called into action to reach the patient as soon as possible.
Alongside the ground crews, high-angle rescue teams were deployed from VICSES Ararat, Horsham, and Stawell Units, alongside Country Fire Authority members in Laharum and Hamilton, as well as personnel from Ambulance Victoria, Fire Rescue Victoria, and Victoria Police.
Volunteer crews climbed the trail terrain for over an hour to reach the patient, starting on a dedicated track which gave way to the steep, rutted scramble.
An air ambulance helicopter was initially called in to winch the patient to safety; however, the climber had fallen into a pit under the cliff face, making an extraction too dangerous.
Crews continued to work with paramedics to extricate the patient using a system of ropes and a stretcher to safely transport the patient past the 15 metres of sheer rock.
VICSES Incident Commander Jordan Bush praised the work by all involved, serving as a warning to future climbers.
"The extrication of the patient was conducted by air ambulance but there were plans in place to conduct a high angle rescue of the patient, if they were unable, that required setting up extensive roping systems," he said.
"With the warmer weather, we hope that this incident is a timely reminder to ensure that climbers and hikers should prepare for the task they are undertaking.
"Research the area before you go, make sure you communicate your plans with a friend or family or take someone with you, and know your risks.
"In this rescue, the patient had friends who played a significant part in getting him out safely and who assisted emergency services throughout the incident.
"Our emergency services work incredibly well together to ensure community safety, whether it is their local community or the broader Victorian community."
The Commander said the multi-agency response is yet another example of emergency service personnel working together, and around the clock, to protect and save lives.
On average, search and rescue operations require eight VICSES volunteers in three vehicles, working for around four hours, amounting to 32 hours of volunteer time for each rescue.
When planning your walk, use trusted sources of information like the Parks Victoria website. Visitor Guides on park-specific pages have maps and information about walking difficulty and estimated duration based on the Australian Walking Track Grading System.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.