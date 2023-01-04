The Stawell Times-News

VICSES volunteers lead multi-agency rescue in Grampians

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated January 5 2023 - 10:33am, first published 10:30am
Emergency service volunteers from SES, CFA, as well as Ambulance Victoria, Fire Rescue Victoria, and Victoria Police after the ordeal. Supplied picture

A Ballarat man is in the Royal Melbourne Hospital after falling 15 metres down a cliff face in the Grampians National Park this week.

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

