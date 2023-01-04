The Stawell Times-News

Rock climber rescued after falling 15 metres in Grampians National Park

Updated January 4 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 1:30pm
The Ballarat man was flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital on Tuesday evening. File photo.

A Ballarat man is in the Royal Melbourne Hospital after falling 15 metres down a cliff face in the Grampians National Park.

