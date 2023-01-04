A Ballarat man is in the Royal Melbourne Hospital after falling 15 metres down a cliff face in the Grampians National Park.
Emergency crews, including the police Search and Rescue team were called to the Grampians Peaks Trail at Laharum about 2.30pm on Tuesday.
A Victoria Police spokesperson confirmed the 37-year-old man was rescued about 7.30pm.
"It is believed a man was rock climbing when he fell approximately 15 metres," the spokesperson said.
"A fellow rock climber managed to get climb to safety to raise the alarm.
Police Search and Rescue assisted numerous agencies in successfully rescuing the man just before 7.30pm."
The Grampians Peaks Trail is 160 kilometres long and starts at Mt Zero in the north and finishes at Dunkeld, in the south.
It takes 13 days to hike the full trail.
