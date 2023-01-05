The Stawell Times-News

More than 100 student nurses to learn the ropes in Stawell

January 5 2023 - 6:00pm
Nursing educator Shevahn Healy hopes more than 100 students undertaking placement at Stawell Regional Health will enjoy their experience. Picture supplied

Grampians Health - Stawell is readying the wards as its welcomes an influx of more than 100 nursing students in 2023.

