Grampians Health - Stawell is readying the wards as its welcomes an influx of more than 100 nursing students in 2023.
As 118 university students undertake their Diploma or Bachelor of Nursing studies, Grampians Health will serve as their real world learning space.
The nursing students primarily come from Federation University and Australian Catholic University, and will undergo placements in acute, perioperative, community and residential care areas.
Sue Thorpe, Grampians Health's director education and training, said placement is a pivotal time in a student's learning trajectory.
"Research indicates that if a nursing student has a positive experience on placement, they are more likely to return to that location for a graduate nurse transition program and beyond," she said.
"Those who have close links to the local community are also likely to return and we want to support that for Stawell's future nursing workforce."
Clinical placement experience, which is an integral part of nursing qualifications, range from 400 hours for Diploma to 800 hours for Bachelor of nursing students, and enables students to practice their newly acquired knowledge and skills under the supervision of a qualified nurse.
Increasing placement capacity, providing more exposure to regional and rural health and providing more training opportunities are key priorities in Grampians Health's Strategic Plan 2022-24 to drive develop the future nursing workforce.
In 2022, the introduction of Enrolled nurse trainees at Stawell will also provide a welcome boost to the clinical teams. The length of nursing clinical placements varies depending on the year of study.
At Stawell, nursing students will be well supported by three experienced educators, including Shevahn Healy.
"We hope the community will welcome the new students and make them feel at home in Stawell," she said.
Placements in regional sites will also give students a chance to interact with the local community more closely and build lasting bonds.
