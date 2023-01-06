In her day job at Goolum Goolum, few might expect to see Wotjobaluk/Gunditjmara woman Caitlyn Hayward fronting an unflinching punk outfit by night.
Hayward and her bandmates Aaron, Steve and Sean (her husband) formed the punk band Vicious Blonde in January.
Since coming together, they have written several songs, received recognition from Triple J and other music media platforms, and performed shows across Melbourne. But Cait said the way the band formed wasn't like your average punk band and was more of a lucky accident.
"Sean was writing music for another band that he was in and one of the riffs wasn't quite right for what they were playing so Sean said 'Hey Cait, put some lyrics on this?'," she said.
"After a lot of hesitation, I finally put some lyrics on it. We sent it to Aaron, and he said, "This rocks. Do you wanna start a band in Melbourne? They'll love it!'. Sean, Aaron and I are family and we met Steve in January and we all just clicked and worked really well together."
She said even despite the distance between the band members, they were pushing themselves to write and perform.
"The writing process is long and tedious. Sean usually writes a guitar riff and sends it off to Aaron and Steve to put their parts to it and then they send it back and I write and record lyrics onto it," she said. "Sean and I live in Stawell and Aaron and Steve live in Melbourne so sitting down together and writing a full song is nearly impossible, but we all do our parts collectively."
Cait said the four-piece's carefree, in-your-face and high-energy punk rock attitude was what made them so vicious.
"Our live shows are energetic! We love to bring the energy and have fun with the crowd, whether it be 10 people or 100 people. We love to put on a great, fun show for all," she said.
Cait's love for music dates back to 2010 when she first picked up a guitar. She listened to a lot of Taylor Swift and country music and loved to play and sing along. She also grew up listening to 80s music with her mum and dad.
She said with the band's popularity growing, she was keen to see what the future would bring.
One of the band's most significant achievements to date was being played on Rodney Bingenheimer's radio show on SiriusXM in America.
"We have been played on the radio all over the world; we have been played in the USA a fair bit along with the UK and even Japan and Poland," she said. "We always dream big but having any one of those dreams come true is a bit surreal. Hearing yourself on the radio is one of the best feelings, having someone else love your music as much as you do is an amazing feeling."
You can listen to the latest tracks Ignore Everybody and Dreams Come True! on Spotify, BandCamp and Triple J Unearthed.
