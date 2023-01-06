The Stawell Times-News

Wotjobaluk/Gunditjmara woman Caitlyn Hayward reflects on Vicious Blonde rise

January 6 2023 - 5:00pm
Vicious Blonde vocalist and Wotjobaluk/Gunditjmara woman Caitlyn Hayward. The band has received airplay in USA, England, Japan and even Poland. Pictures supplied

In her day job at Goolum Goolum, few might expect to see Wotjobaluk/Gunditjmara woman Caitlyn Hayward fronting an unflinching punk outfit by night.

Local News

