At the sought-after top end of Campbell Street, this solid home offers nearby services as well as bonus views to the Grampians. In sound condition and perfectly liveable, this substantial brick-veneer home would respond well to an upgrade ensuring your comfort now and well into the future. The floor plan offers entrance hall, three double bedrooms, central bathroom, generous front lounge and adjoining dining room. Enjoy a cuppa at the kitchen table, and lovely views through the window. Extras include side-by-side cooking appliance, gas heating, air-conditioning, separate bath and shower. Garaging and a workshop complete this family-friendly property near childcare, schools, shops and sports stadium.

