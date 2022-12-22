Stawell Interchurch Welfare Cottage has been on the receiving end of generous gifts across the festive season to help families in need.
More than 132 households have received assistance to date until December 19 - that number expected to rise even more right through until Christmas Day.
The 2022 data shows a significant jump in requests for assistance - 94 households utilising the service in 2021.
Interchurch council secretary Mary Rita Thomas coordinates the donations and support offered with a band of volunteers.
Mrs Thomas said every year she ponders how the cottage would fund the Christmas drive but through generous donations, families are equipped to give joy to children on Christmas day and also have a warm meal in their tummies.
"I have a motto that no child in Stawell should go to bed hungry," Mrs Thomas said.
The welfare cottage previously hosted a toy collection day where people could collect toys for their children.
"This Christmas a child should have something under the tree just for them as well," she said.
"Previous to COVID we would do a toy hand out but we stopped that and transitioned into our new way - giving people a choice for parents to choose a gift for their children.
"So we do things a little differently now. We give people the ability to choose something for their child with a voucher.
"We help everyone. We never send anyone away, ever. There is no qualification on getting help - you just ask."
Mrs Thomas said a diverse range of people were coming in asking for help this festive season.
"Both parents could be in employment and had some bad luck and need some help - that's ok," she said.
"We do also have people who might be underemployed - those that might not get any government assistance but not enough of a wage to make it go far enough during this time.
"There are also those people who fall on bad times. We're there for everyone, no matter the circumstances."
Throughout the festive season the Christmas drive has been on the receiving end of some generous donations and one in particular stood out for Mrs Thomas.
"This year we were blessed with a donation from the Stawell Interchurch Netball Assocation in memory of the late Kay Dalton - a long time committee member for their assocaition and a valued volunteer for more than two decades of the cottage," she said.
"I was only thinking and saying a prayer for Kay on the day that I received an email from Amber (Mitchell - association president) with the idea for a donation.
"To be honest, I did shed a tear. It's wonderful to see the work Kay did in the community still continuing in her legacy."
Mrs Mitchell said the association committee hoped the funds donated would help families in need in Stawell and also highlight the act of giving throughout the festive season.
"Kay was passionate committee member and was very active in the community and generous with her time," she said.
"The committee decided in her honour we would donate funds to the cottage for their Christmas appeal - it was a great way to honour Kay.
"It's through Kay's long-term dedication to our association we are in a position to be able to offer our support to the cause."
Mrs Thomas said while the cottage would be closed across the weekend, there was always after hours support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.