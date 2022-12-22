It has been a Christmas to remember for the staff at Eventide Homes after receiving a unique Christmas bonus from the aged care facility's board.
After a testing year - including a month-long lockdown in July and a Notice to Agree by the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission - Eventide Homes staff were rewarded with $100 vouchers to spend in town.
Eventide Homes project manager Toni Williams said Eventide Homes said the board of governance wanted to repay the staff for going above and beyond in 2022.
"Coming out of a big COVID locked down and long hours required of staff, the Board and executive team wanted to give a bonus of some sort to our staff members as a reward their hard work dedication and loyalty to the residents," she said.
"We tossed a few things around and then we thought you know, we're a community-based, community-ran organization, so let's keep dollars in the town."
Ultimately, the board decided on four $25 vouchers for each staff member, which could be spent at myriad retailers - mainly along Main Street - focusing on smaller, locally-owned businesses.
Gary Simpson, Eventide Homes' chief executive, said the staff greatly received the initiative.
"I've had plenty of staff stick their heads in the office saying 'Hey, Gary, thanks very much for the vouchers'," he said.
"It's awesome. I've also received emails from three or four staff members who asked me to thank the board.
"Our board is very focused on looking after the locals, even beyond local residents coming in and living here.
"They stipulated that it needed to go back into the community locally, which is fabulous."
Some experts estimate for every one dollar spent locally, about 73 cents remains in the town, as opposed to 53 cents at a larger chain store.
Ms Williams estimated about $10,000 was injected into the local economy.
"It's a nice little Christmas bonus for the main street traders as well," she said.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
