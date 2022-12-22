The Stawell Times-News

Eventide Homes' Christmas bonus cheer for staff, local businesses

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated December 23 2022 - 9:58am, first published December 22 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bi-Rite Home Appliances Stawell's Ryan Logan with Eventide Homes Stawell's Rody Ika. Picture by Ben Fraser

It has been a Christmas to remember for the staff at Eventide Homes after receiving a unique Christmas bonus from the aged care facility's board.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.