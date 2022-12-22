Carl J. Wehl was born in Celle, Hanover, Germany in July 1830. In 1861 he arrived in Australia with his wife Sophie and settled in Mount Gambier for about 11 years before disposing of their tannery business.
They arrived in Stawell in 1872 and built a home, 'Carlsruhe' on Horsham Road, opposite the Pleasant Creek Hospital and set up a tannery about 100 yards distant from the residence.
It was reported at the time in the 'Border Watch' - a Mount Gambier Newspaper that Mr Carl Wehl had bought 13 acres in the town of Stawell in the Wimmera District for the purpose of establishing a large tannery.
'We congratulate the people of Stawell as Mr Wehl is an intelligent citizen and a good tradesman. The leather made by Carl Wehl & Co. has always been highly spoken of and regarded as equal to the best in the Adelaide or Melbourne market. Mr Wehl was well known in the Mount Gambier, Penola and Naracoorte districts and was much respected. He learnt his trade in Germany and has imported machinery from England.'
By 1888 the business was booming and he employed on average 25 hands involved in Wool Scouring, Tanning, Fell Mongering and Bark Milling.
The business was described as the largest of its kind outside Melbourne and was exporting 600 tons of wattle bark a year to England and Germany.
It was also tanning 5000 bullock hides a year, scoured the wool from 400 sheep a day and tanned the skins of around 200 sheep a day.
Carl J. Wehl passed away in April of 1899 aged 68 years and is buried in the Stawell Cemetery. After his death, the business came under the Management of his son, August Frederich Carl Wehl.
The business continued to boom for many years, until as reported in the Stawell News on March 18th 1913, "a great conflagration [great fire] occurred just before midnight, with the flames devouring the whole group of buildings. Seen in the garish light of day, a tall gaunt solitary chimney was all that was left of the business. Mr Wehl said it was a great financial loss for him with over £2,200 in machinery being destroyed. Also destroyed were 70 tons of bagged bark worth around £630, dressed leather worth £400 and around £700 of ground wattle bark."
August Frederich Carl Wehl passed away suddenly in July 1920 aged 57 years and was also buried in the Stawell Cemetery. The business then passed on to the third generation of Wehls - Carl Anthony.
It appears that the business was then put on hold for a number of years until 1927 when rebuilt on a new site in Taylor Street next door to the Stawell Flour Mill. This new premises was a bark mill only, crushing mainly wattle bark principally from the Casterton District.
Carl Anthony Wehl passed away in August 1990 aged 87 and is also buried in the Stawell Cemetery.
Later owners of 'Carlsruhe' on Horsham Road were the Neal Family in the 1930's and the Smart family in 1953. The residence was demolished some years ago.
