The Stawell Times-News

Carl Wehl and a Stawell family dynasty | Our History

By Stawell Historical Society
December 23 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carl Wehl's bark and scouring mill was established in 1872. By 1888 the business was booming and he employed on average 25. Picture supplied by the Stawell Historical Society

Carl J. Wehl was born in Celle, Hanover, Germany in July 1830. In 1861 he arrived in Australia with his wife Sophie and settled in Mount Gambier for about 11 years before disposing of their tannery business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.