The business continued to boom for many years, until as reported in the Stawell News on March 18th 1913, "a great conflagration [great fire] occurred just before midnight, with the flames devouring the whole group of buildings. Seen in the garish light of day, a tall gaunt solitary chimney was all that was left of the business. Mr Wehl said it was a great financial loss for him with over £2,200 in machinery being destroyed. Also destroyed were 70 tons of bagged bark worth around £630, dressed leather worth £400 and around £700 of ground wattle bark."