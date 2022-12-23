The Stawell Times-News

Stawell Tennis Club David O'Jones Mitre 10 Friday Night competition

By Joel Freeland
December 23 2022 - 5:00pm
The final round of the Stawell Tennis Club's Friday night competition was full of quality matches across all grades. Picture by Shutterstock

The final round of the Stawell Tennis Club David O'Jones Mitre 10 Friday Night competition was played in blustery conditions, but it didn't prevent quality tennis being put on display in all grades.

