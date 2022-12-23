The final round of the Stawell Tennis Club David O'Jones Mitre 10 Friday Night competition was played in blustery conditions, but it didn't prevent quality tennis being put on display in all grades.
With the absence of perennial champion Jade Cross for a second consecutive week in the Stawell Mitre 10 A Grade women's section, it was a wide-open affair for who would hold the mantle for number one woman over the Christmas break.
With most of the competitors ensuring they kept their fluids up during the evening, it was Claire Hodgetts who would end the night with the most games, 18 to be exact, with younger sister Amy a further two games back.
Unfortunately, the A1 men was a one-sided affair, with the closest match of the night being 8-3.
The tricky conditions made it tough for the youngsters, with the more experienced rival's experience coming to the fore.
The A1 men should welcome back Blair Hart into the fold after the break, in a boon for the competition.
The A2 men saw Brian O'Shannessy make it a clean sweep with three victories, with the highlight being an 8-1 whitewash alongside son Jonah.
O'Shannessy would end the night eight games clear of his nearest rival.
Lewis Reading played some brilliant tennis on his way to taking out the Carey Covers B1 men.
All four players provided some great entertainment, but it was Reading whose star shone the brightest, one game clear of the unorthodox, but effective, Glenn Troeth, with Hayden Price a further three games back.
In the B2 men, Evert Grobbelaar put an opening 8-3 loss behind him quickly, bouncing back in extraordinary fashion, with consecutive 8-1 wins, to finish two games clear of Phil Hutton and youngster William Edgar.
The B women saw Emily Davis continue to ride a tidal wave of momentum as she rises through the ranks, this time accounting for her younger rivals to end the night on 21 games, four clear of Sophie Hutton and Amara Jagan.
The Stawell Gold Mine C Women saw Natalie Martin continue her rich vein of form, combining with daughter Sophie for an 8-4 win first up, and never looking back, winning all three sets to accumulate an impressive 25 games for the night. Shiloh Walls was next best on 19 games.
Seth Blake used his powerful forehand to aplomb in the C Men, dispatching his rivals comfortably in two of the three sets, and ending four games clear of Zayne Hall and Fraser Dunn. Naoh Wineberg had an unusually off night in fourth place.
The Stawell Toyota D1 men was a hotly contested battle, with Judd Smith figuring in three victories, 8-6, 8-4 and 9-8 to win the evening.
Liam O'Shannessy was in second on 22 games, with Marlow Edgar on 20 and Archer Reading a further game back.
n the D2 men, Jack Reading showed his class on the way to 8-0, 8-2, 8-4 wins,finishing an amazing 10 games clear of the second placed Archie Hoffman.
The D women saw Evie McMurtrie win all sets she competed in, to finish with 25 games, five games clear of the vastly improved Helena Grobbelaar, on 20 games.
