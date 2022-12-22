Great opportunity to purchase a well-maintained home in a tightly-held area with beautiful parkland opposite. Childcare, the kinder and primary school are within walking distance. The home offers main bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite. Two more bedrooms have built-in robes and easy access to the family bathroom. Enjoy two living zones - formal lounge and dining at the front, plus centrally positioned open-plan living and dining with kitchen. Central living leads to a spacious barbecue area, and the leafy gardens are host to native birdlife. The property has a double-length carport with a roller door, and an excellent garage or workshop with power and concrete flooring. Inspection is highly recommended.

