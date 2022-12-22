Here is your comprehensive list of Christmas church service times across the region.
Anglican: Navarre Christmas Eve 7pm Vigil Christmas Eucharist
Halls Gap: Christmas Day 8am Christmas Eucharist
Stawell: Christmas Day 10am Christmas Eucharist
Catholic: Stawell Christmas Eve 6pm Mass
Ararat Christmas Eve 7.30pm Mass
Lake Bolac Christmas Eve 9:15pm Mass
Landsborough Christmas Day 9am Mass
City Heart Church of Christ -Stawell Christmas Day 10am Service
Baptist: Stawell Christmas Eve 7pm Carols followed by supper
Lutheran: Stawell Christmas Eve 7.30pm Parish Readings and Carol Service
Ararat Christmas Day 10am Communion Service
Salvation Army: Stawell no Service
Uniting Church: Stawell Christmas Day 9.30am Service
Pomonal Christmas Day 9.30am Service.
