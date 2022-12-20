A second-half surge by the Gunditjmara Bulls' has prevented the Stawell Mounties' fairytale finish to its first year in the Limestone Coast Rugby League competition.
The Warrnambool-based team celebrated its first premiership after clawing back from a half-time deficit to defeat Mounties on Saturday at North Park.
Proud Bulls coach Beau Arnold said the team - down eight-nil - showed resilience in the second half.
"Everyone was nervous and we were pretty frazzled in the first half," he said.
"The game was pretty crazy, pretty frantic and once we settled down and got into our rhythm, we started to put some points on."
The Mounties got on the board in the 12th minute through a try by Pauliasi Tuilawaki.
A penalty goal by Mundsan Ah Chong pushed the lead out to 8-0.
Early in the second half, a melle saw both teams reduced to 12 players, opening up the field for the Bull's wingers.
Four tries, two conversions and penalty goal helped the Bulls go on a 22-0 run to seal the premiership.
The Bulls were the only side to defeat the minor premiers in the home-and-away season.
Arnold said it was special to be part of the sport's emergence.
The Bulls returned to the field in 2022 after a hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions which forced the competition to the sidelines.
He said making an instant impact in the competition's comeback season was special.
"It was the first time making the grand final and it means everything," Arnold said.
"We've only been going for three seasons. We've been knocked out in the semi-finals every season before now so to win it is amazing."
Arnold hopes the win can help rugby league grow its footprint.
"Numbers are phenomenal. I had to tell quite a lot of people that they couldn't play finals from not qualifying from throughout the season," he said of the depth on the Bulls men's list.
"We had great numbers all season which is great to see and it would be great to have a league in the south-west in the future.
"The sport is progressing a lot down here."
Phillip Chatfield was named best on ground for his performance in the grand final after a strong showing in centre.
"He was a standout all season really," Arnold said.
"Our forward pack just kept going and going too and laid the platform for us backs to do what we do."
The men's competition consisted five teams from across Victoria and South Australia.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.