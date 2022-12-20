Three racing identities penalised in Warrnambool court on December 14 on animal cruelty allegations will be further investigated by Racing Victoria stewards.
Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Darren Weir, 52, and former Warrnambool trainer Jarrod McLean, 42, were both not convicted and fined $12,000 on each of three charges, a total of $36,000 each.
Stablehand Tyson Kermond, 30, was not convicted and placed on a two-year good behaviour bond with the condition he make a $10,000 donation to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
They each pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to three counts of animal cruelty involving abusing three horses in the lead-up to the 2018 Melbourne Cup.
Weir was previously banned for four years by racing stewards after being found in possession of three electronic devices, known as jiggers.
Weir's four-year ban from racing imposed in 2019 was for possessing the jigger only, not its use.
That ban will expire in February next year and his lawyer Ian Hill, KC, told the court on Wednesday, Weir was keen to return to racing.
If again charged by stewards Weir could face another ban from racing.
Racing Victoria's executive general manager of integrity Jamie Stier confirmed to racing website racing.com stewards would examine new evidence, including the graphic surveillance camera footage that was installed by police and played during Weir's court hearing that showed him using a jigger on three racehorses.
"The footage wasn't available to the stewards back originally in 2019 when Weir and McLean were charged with the possession of jiggers," Mr Stier told racing.com.
"And I think that's the important point - that those charges back in February relate to possession not use.
"Now, in light of the evidence that was produced in court the stewards will start exploring whether or not there's sufficient evidence to lay charges in relation to the use of the jiggers."
The prosecution case was that on October 30, 2018, Weir, McLean and Kermond were at Weir's Warrnambool stables when Weir used a jigger to shock three horses - Red Cardinal, Yogi and Tosen Basil.
A 14-minute, 42-second video was played to the court showing the three horses being shocked while they were being trained on an enclosed treadmill while Weir and McLean also hit horse with a poly pipe.
Red Cardinal was shocked seven times while Tosen Basil and Yogi each appeared to be shocked nine times.
