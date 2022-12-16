A Stawell woman is recovering in hospital after she and her pet poodle were viciously mauled by two large dogs on Sunday morning, December 11.
Stawell police said the 74 year old woman was walking along Sharpley Ave with her pet Poodle, Poppie, when they were suddenly attacked by two Bullmastiff-like dogs, who had broken free from restraints in the front yard of their owner's home.
The woman sustained serious injuries to her right hand and face, while her dog had to be euthanised due to extensive, traumatic injuries, including a fractured hip and neck.
It's understood a neighbour was able to chase the two dogs away, before they were eventually captured by attending police and transported to a dog shelter in Ararat.
Stawell police sergeant Russell Brown said the two dogs were expected to be put down, with the owners due to appear in court at a yet undetermined date.
While such an attack is uncommon, Sergeant Brown said Bullmastiffs can be aggressive under certain circumstances.
"Bullmastiffs can be aggressive, but a lot of Bullmastiffs can also be great dogs around kids too," he said.
"It probably comes down to the breeding of the dog, the history of the dog, and the way the dog's been brought up by its owners.
"It could've been protecting pups in the backyard. You can't always tell one hundred per cent why a dog would take certain actions."
Sergeant Brown said anyone who witnessed the event is encouraged to contact Stawell police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
