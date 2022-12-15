St Andrews have comfortably overcome Rhymney/Moyston2 by six wickets in round eight of the Grampians Cricket Association's A Grade to continue their strong season.
Batting duo Ryan Skiller and Charlie Preston had a day out at Moyston Recreation Reserve, finishing with 63 and 29 runs respectively.
However, it was St Andrew's bowling attack which proved too strong for the home team, with Caleb Summers finishing his Saturday with an outstanding six wickets, while Aston Allen scored two of his own.
Rhymney/Moyston2 were far from disgraced though, as opening batsman Neil Blizzard gave the home team a strong start with 46 runs, while Max Eldridge held his own with 34.
It was a much more one-sided affair at Halls Gap Recreation Reserve, where Pomonal thumped an undermanned Halls Gap2 by 175 runs.
Pomonal bowler Lachlan Dalkin had a standout performance with five wickets to help keep Halls Gap2 to just 45 runs at the day's end.
It wasn't all doom and gloom for Halls Gap though, with the first squad overcoming a competitive Swifts/Great Western2 outfit at Great Western Recreation Reserve by 60 runs.
Halls Gap's Charlie McIntosh was a force to be reckoned with, helping his side get the win with an outstanding 125 runs.
While Travis Nicholson's 46 runs and Marc Brilliant's five wickets helped keep the momentum for the Swifts/Great Western2, it was ultimately not enough.
It was another tight contest over at Alexandra Oval where Swifts/Great Western defeated Rhymney/Moyston by four wickets.
Swifts/Great Western's batting efforts were even spread, with gun batsman Sam L Cocks finishing with a team-high 25 runs, ahead of fellow batsman Tom Robinson who scored 13.
Their bowling efforts proved to be the difference though, with Matt Heffer and Jayden McCartney claiming two wickets apiece.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
