St Andrews comfortably defeated Rhymney/Moyston2 by six wickets

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
December 15 2022 - 3:00pm
St Andrew's Ryan Skiller scored 63 runs in a winning effort. Picture file.

St Andrews have comfortably overcome Rhymney/Moyston2 by six wickets in round eight of the Grampians Cricket Association's A Grade to continue their strong season.

