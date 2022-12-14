UPDATE 2.10pm: Three racing identities have each pleaded guilty in Warrnambool court to three animal cruelty charges involving the abuse of horses.
Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Darren Kenneth Weir, former Warrnambool trainer Jarrod Alexander McLean and his then-stablehand Tyson Lee Kermond have all just entered guilty pleas in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to three counts each of animal cruelty involving abuse.
Weir also pleaded guilty to a firearm charge and McLean to possessing cocaine.
McLean has pleaded not guilty to two other charges which have been adjourned for a further hearing on a date to be set.
The hearing started at 2pm and is scheduled to run for two hours.
EARLIER: Former Warrnambool horse trainer Jarrod McLean and Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Darren Weir are expected to appear in Warrnambool court on Wednesday.
Mr McLean and Mr Weir were due to stand trial in the Melbourne County Court during Melbourne Cup week after pleading not guilty to a conspiracy charge.
They were accused of conspiring to cheat and defraud Racing Victoria officials over an illegal training regime they allegedly used on racehorses Red Cardinal, Yogi and Tosen Basil in the weeks before the 2018 Melbourne Cup.
But during a pre-trial hearing the Office of Public Prosecutions filed a notice of discontinuance in the Melbourne County Court on October 28.
A prosecutor said the matter had been resolved and the notice cleared the conspiracy charge from the indictment.
That left charges relating to alleged corrupt betting and animal cruelty, which were sent back to the Warrnambool Magistrates Court.
Police previously alleged the men took part in conduct that tortured, abused, overworked and terrified the horses and caused them unreasonable pain and suffering.
Mr Weir also faces a charge of possessing a firearm and Mr McLean a charge of possessing a drug of dependence.
All matters were transferred to the Warrnambool Magistrates Court, where the two men are now due to appear today.
Long-time senior journalist
