Tickets on sale for 30th Grampians Grape Escape

Tickets are now on sale for the milestone 30th Grampians Grape Escape.
The iconic wine, food and music festival in the heart of the Grampians, the Grampians Grape Escape is set to return on May 5-7, 2023.
For the past 30 years, the not-for-profit festival has spotlighted the region's producers and winemakers and supported the local tourism and events industry.
With support from the Victorian Government's Regional Events Fund, Grampians Grape Escape will feature more than 100 exhibitors, masterclasses, cooking demonstrations, kids' activities and live music.
Heading up this year's guest chef line-up is chef, author and TV presenter Miguel Maestre, along with MasterChef alumni Khanh Ong who has added restaurant owner, cookbook author and TV presenter to his belt.
Comedian and wine expert Merrick Watts will take centre stage in the on-site marquee with his smash hit show An Idiots Guide to Wine, where the audience tastes six wines while being taken through an insightful and hilarious journey of the wonderful world of wine.
Festival goers will also be able to learn about everything from road trip cooking and distilling to getting ready for the Grampians Peaks Trail with a diverse line-up of masterclasses.
The second ever Feel-Good Friday will kick off the festival weekend, where fun seekers can begin the end of vintage celebrations dancing to 60's classics from Shell Yeah, a Beach Boys cover band, crowd favourite 19-Twenty and Madhouse, a cover band who never fail to bring the 'house' down.
Tickets can be purchased via www.grampiansgrapeescape.com.au
For more information on accommodation options, please visit www.visitgrampians.com.au
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
