Situated on a generous quarter-acre block (approx), the sale of this cottage presents an opportunity to purchase a property that is ideally suited for renovation, on the outskirts of Stawell. The home comprises one double-sized bedroom, and an open-style kitchen and living area. There is a combined bathroom and laundry with shower-over-bath, and the toilet is separate. Outside there are front and rear verandahs and an excellent storage shed or workshop. The property also has the convenience of rear access from Margaret Street. The home has a very appealing outlook towards the ironbark forest. Inspection is recommended and can be arranged by contacting the selling agent.