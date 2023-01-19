New blood ready to lead Grasshoppers

Navarre netballers are keen to hit the ground running in 2023, with preseason training returning after a Christmas break.
Head coach Rachel Wood said she was buoyed by the enthusiasm displayed by the netballers as they trained at North Park in Stawell.
"We've had good numbers, with a few more people due to resume training soon," she said.
"The juniors were very keen to keep up their momentum after many of them made finals last year."
Wood said the netball club retained most of its players from the 2022 season, providing a solid foundation for growth.
"We have a few people coming back after having babies, which is very good," she said.
"The preseason training is focused on maintaining a fitness level and staying connected.
"I think it's good to have that social side of training, because it pushes you to work on our fitness when you know your mate is doing the same with you."
While there are still more than 12 weeks until the season kicks off, Wood was keen to establish a positive relationship with her players.
"There's still a long way to go before our first game, but we wanted time to plan," she said.
"It's my first year coaching, so I wanted to get my head around everything. Fortunately, everyone has been very helpful so far."
Wood will be assisted by Paula Bigmore, who has a wealth of experience coaching across the district.
"I'm a playing coach, so Paula will be my eyes off the court," Wood said.
"She's got a lot of knowledge of netball, so it will be good to tap into her."
The Navarre A Grade side finished the 2022 season at 12th with a 3-12-1 record.
In December, the Maryborough and Castlemaine District Football Netball League released its fixture and season details for the 2023 season.
The Grasshoppers kick off its campaign on the road, travelling to Trentham to play the Saints on Saturday, April 15; Trentham finished sixth in 2022.
The finals series will start the weekend of August 26 and 27, with the grand final to be played on Saturday, September 16.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
