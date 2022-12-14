Grampians Health has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Deakin Rural Health to collaborate on research to improve health care delivery and services in western Victoria.
The pact will allow both organisations to advance their common goals of promoting excellence in health care delivery, improve health outcomes for patients in western Victoria and strengthen the contribution of allied health and nursing.
The MoU will enable Grampians Health and Deakin Rural Health to co-produce further research studies and support evidence-based practice to address shared priorities.
It will also allow the two organisations to attract competitive grant funding and expand networks and industry connections to enable access to more funding.
The MoU includes the establishment of leadership roles in health geography and health services research that will concentrate on ways to improve service access for all residents of the Grampians region.
"Research plays an integral role in the development and progression of our health service and we are pleased to be continuing to grow our partnership with Deakin Rural Health," said Dale Fraser, CEO of Grampians Health.
"This is a valuable opportunity to support research aimed at helping our local communities be connected, healthy and productive. We've already seen many benefits of this strong relationship and this MOU will provide greater opportunities in health service-led research.
"The MoU is a natural progression of the relationship between the two organisations that began in 2016. A number of joint projects have been acknowledged through local research awards reflecting the value not only to the health service, but also the communities we work within," said Professor Vin Versace, Director of Deakin Rural Health.
Deakin Rural Health - a University Department of Rural Health within the School of Medicine - aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people living in western Victoria, the Wimmera and the Grampians regions.
This work is funded by the Rural Health Multidisciplinary Training program - an initiative through the Australian Government Department of Health and Aged Care.
Grampians Health was established November 1, 2021 and brings together the Dimboola, Edenhope, Stawell, Horsham and Ballarat health services, comprising a population of more than 250,000 residents.
