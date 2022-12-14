The Stawell Times-News

Grampians Health signs MoU with Deakin Rural Health to collaborate on regional-focussed research

Updated December 14 2022 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00pm
Pictured from left: A/Prof Allied Health Anna Won Shee (Grampians Health and Deakin University), Prof Vincent Versace Director Deakin Rural Health (Deakin University) and Mr Dale Fraser, Chief Executive Officer (Grampians Health).

Grampians Health has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Deakin Rural Health to collaborate on research to improve health care delivery and services in western Victoria.

Local News

