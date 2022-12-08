The Stawell Times-News

Grampians Health to temporarily limit elective surgeries in Stawell, Horsham and Ballarat

Ben Fraser
Ben Fraser
Updated December 8 2022 - 2:15pm, first published 2:00pm
Elective surgery is limited in Stawell, Horsham and Ballarat from December 9. File picture

Grampians Health have announced has limited elective surgery, effective 11.59pm, on Thursday, December 8.

